Diddy could face longer prison time as prosecutors reject $50m bail request

Federal prosecutors say music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs may now face a “substantially higher” prison sentence than the previously estimated 4–5 years following his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

According to Daily Mail, in a new court filing on Thursday, prosecutors opposed Combs’ request to be released on $50 million bail, warning that he poses a serious flight risk and remains a danger to the community.

Combs, 55, was acquitted earlier this month of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking — both carrying potential life sentences — but found guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution, a charge tied to arranging sexual encounters with girlfriends and male sex workers, some of which he filmed.

Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years behind bars, and prosecutors now say the federal sentencing guidelines may justify a term even longer than originally expected.

The sentencing is set for October 3, and prosecutors maintain that Combs should remain detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until then. They argue he hasn’t shown “exceptional circumstances” that would justify release, and cited his “extensive history of violence” as cause for continued detention.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has pushed for bail citing unfair treatment, poor jail conditions, and Combs’ commitment to his family, particularly his seven children. Agnifilo argued Diddy simply lived a “swingers lifestyle” and posed no danger to the public.

But prosecutors insist his violent past, minimized behavior, and potential to flee outweigh any claims of rehabilitation or improved jail conditions.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who previously denied bail, will again decide whether Combs will remain behind bars until sentencing.