Diddy declines to testify, praises judge as sex trafficking trial nears end

Sean “Diddy” Combs, facing serious federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, has confirmed he will not testify in his defense. The hip-hop mogul’s decision came Tuesday after federal prosecutors concluded a six-week case stacked with explosive allegations and 34 witnesses, including two of his former romantic partners

“I’m doing great, your honor,” Combs said in court when U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian asked how he was holding up. Without waiting for the next question, the Bad Boy Records founder added, “I want to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.”

Judge Subramanian’s inquiry followed standard procedure in federal trials, ensuring the defendant is fully aware of their right to testify or not, independent of legal counsel. Combs responded clearly: “That is my decision, your honor… That is solely my decision.” He later clarified, “I mean, it’s my decision with my lawyers. … My decision to make. I’m making it.”

Earlier in the day, the prosecution officially rested its case. The defense followed suit shortly after, calling no witnesses. Defense attorneys moved to dismiss the charges outright, arguing the government had failed to prove its case. Judge Subramanian said a ruling would come at a later time.

The government’s case hinges on accounts from women who allege they were coerced into elaborate sexual rituals labeled “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.” Among them was Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, and a model known only as “Jane,” who was involved with him from 2021 until his September arrest.

Ventura, 38, testified over four days that Combs pressured her into hundreds of such encounters with male sex workers, some of which he filmed. Jane, who testified across six days, described similar experiences, sharing that she began to process their impact only after beginning therapy earlier this year.

Prosecutors argue the testimonies, along with video evidence shown to jurors last week, establish a pattern of coercion. The court was shown more than 40 minutes of explicit recordings that Combs had taken himself. While some jurors appeared visibly uncomfortable, most maintained composure. Prosecutors claim these videos back up their charges; defense attorney Geragos, however, called them “powerful evidence that the sexual conduct in this case was consensual and not based on coercion.”

Throughout the trial, Combs, who has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at a federal facility in Brooklyn, has remained deeply involved in his defense strategy. He frequently passed notes to attorneys and offered input during witness cross-examinations.

However, his courtroom demeanor drew attention when prosecutors complained he was attempting to sway the jury with nonverbal cues. The judge issued a warning, stating that Combs could be removed from the courtroom if the behavior continued.

The prosecution’s witnesses included former employees of Combs’ companies, several of whom testified under immunity. The defense opted not to call witnesses of its own, relying instead on aggressive cross-examination to discredit the government’s narrative.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in September and denied bail after judges concluded he posed a risk to the community. As closing arguments approach, scheduled for Thursday, the case moves into its final stage, one that could determine the future of one of hip-hop’s most iconic and embattled figures.