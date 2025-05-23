Diddy Dressed Himself As Muslim Woman During Freak Off

Diddy allegedly dressed himself as a Muslim woman to disguise himself during a freak off.

According to the testimony of sex worker, Sharay James, who is also known as The Punisher, he was not initially aware of Diddy during the freaks off due to him employing a disguise.

James said in court: “I could not see his face. He had what the Muslim women wear, where their face is completely covered and you could only see his eyes.”

James said that apart from the veil, Diddy was completely naked and would direct him and Cassie in sexual encounters.

He also testified that he had trouble performing occasionally due to Diddy directing his actions during the freak offs.

He testified: “Me, personally, a sexual scenario with a woman’s partner present actively giving directions was not the norm for me, so it created some discomfort that could affect my performance.”

James is so far the second sex worker to testify during Diddy’s trial.

The prosecution’s first witness was male escort, Daniel Philip, who claimed that Cassie once asked him to urinate in her mouth during a freak off.

It was previously said by prosecutor, Emily Johnson that: “Cassie will tell you that she felt like she was choking when Combs made an escort urinate in her mouth.”

Philip also detailed that he had difficulties “staying hard” in the presence of Diddy after witnessing the mogul allegedly abuse Cassie and that he would not be paid if he could not perform sexually.

His testimony alleged that he saw Diddy throw a bottle at his then girlfriend before the producer grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into another room.

Philip then claims he heard slapping noises coming from the other room.

Asked why he did not intervene, Philip said: “I was shocked. It came out of nowhere. I was terrified. I didn’t know what to do. In my mind … if I tried to do something I might lose my life.” He added, “My thoughts were, [Combs] was someone with unlimited power. … My life was at risk.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial continues.