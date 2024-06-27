Diddy Drops $60 Million Sean John Lawsuit Amid Many Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly withdrawn his $60 million lawsuit against his former clothing line, Sean John, as he grapples with multiple sexual assault allegations.

The Harlem-born mogul founded the brand, named after his first and middle names, in 1998. In 2016, he sold a 90 per cent stake to Global Brands Group.

In 2021, the CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment launched a series of lawsuits against Global Brands Group, alleging unauthorized use of his image and likeness to market Sean John products. Diddy also accused the company of misappropriating his image in a marketing collaboration with Missguided and attempted to secure the trademark for “vote or die,” a phrase he claimed the company exploited without permission.

Diddy continued his legal battle despite reclaiming brand control for a mere $7.5 million following Global Brands Group’s bankruptcy. However, he has now voluntarily dismissed all related claims and counterclaims, according to AllHipHop.

Diddy losing honorary NYC key

This legal development comes on the heels of Diddy losing his honorary key to New York City. Mayor Eric Adams rescinded the honor after CCTV footage surfaced showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in a hotel in 2016.

The mayor’s office expressed being “deeply disturbed” by the video, and Adams emphasized his support for survivors of domestic abuse. He highlighted that the key is meant to recognize outstanding citizens, a criterion Diddy no longer meets.

Diddy received the rescindment letter on June 4 and returned the key on June 10. This incident marks the first time a key to New York City has been revoked.

Mayor Adams mentioned in a TV interview that the committee was deliberating the unprecedented step of rescinding a key to the city.

In the interview, Adams shared the collective dismay caused by the footage and confirmed that the committee was evaluating the appropriate course of action.

While acknowledging the uncharted territory of revoking such an honor, Adams affirmed that the team thoroughly analysed the situation to reach a final decision.

Fellow rapper, Nas, was reported to be in line to receive the key after Diddy’s handover.