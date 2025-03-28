Diddy Forced Male Photographer To Give Him Oral Sex, New Lawsuit Claims

Diddy has been hit with yet another lawsuit for allegedly forcing a male photographer to perform oral sex on him while they were on the set of a commercial.

According to an anonymous plaintiff described by TMZ as a “Hollywood photographer,” the sexual assault occured after the Bad Boy boss arranged a meeting with the photographer in a trailer to discuss advancing his career.

While in the trailer, the man claims Diddy made sexual advances toward him and unzipped his pants.

In the suit, it is alleged the mogul told the photographer: “If you suck right I’ll make your career take off.”



The photographer, who is straight, claims he performed oral sex on Diddy under threat and that when the “Benjamins” hitmaker climaxed, he ordered the man to hold his semen in his mouth “like a squirrel.”

The plaintiff says he did not comply with that demand, prompting Diddy to threaten him and kick him out of the trailer.

The alleged incident happened in either 2022 or 2023 and left the man with emotional trauma, according to the suit.

Through his legal team, Diddy has denied the allegations, saying: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

They added: “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Diddy recently received some positive news in a separate legal battle as parts of Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against him were dismissed by a judge.

While the claims of sexual assault and sex trafficking will proceed in court, Judge J. Paul Oetken dismissed Rod’s civil racketeering and breach of contract claims, ruling that his lawsuit failed to prove that the producer had been harmed by a violation of the RICO Act.

The judge further declared that non-payment for Rod’s work on Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid did not count because it did not have any connection to any potential racketeering activity.

Rod’s claims of negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, and violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) against Diddy’s company Combs Global were also dismissed.