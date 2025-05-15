Diddy handed me a loaded gun while I was high – Ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura testifies

Singer, Cassie Ventura, testified in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial that he once handed her a loaded gun while she was high.

Taking the witness stand on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Ventura, who is pregnant with her and her husband Alex Fine’s third child, was asked about the presence of guns throughout her decade-long relationship with the music executive.

Ventura, 38, testified that she “only ever saw handguns” when she dated Combs, 55, from 2007 to 2018, adding that he had them at his residences in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Alpine, NJ.

She went on to claim that she saw them outside the rapper’s safes “a few times.”

When prosecutors asked whether she ever handled any of Combs’ firearms, she replied, “I was handed one. We were going to a club [gig] in downtown LA.

“I just remember we took mushrooms, and I was, like, really high. I was handed the gun just to hold in my bag, but I was freaking out the whole time [that] it was going to go off.”

Ventura, who noted that she did not know how to operate a pistol at that point, claimed the gun stayed in her bag for an hour to an hour and a half while they were at the nightclub. She recalled feeling “terrified.”

Ventura claimed she eventually gave the firearm back to his security staff, telling prosecutors, “I have no idea why I had a loaded gun.”

Asked whether she remembered handling other pistols belonging to the music mogul, Ventura responded, “The guns were taken out here and there. I always felt like it was a little bit of a scare tactic. I didn’t know for what purpose.”

While on the stand, the “Me & U” singer, a key witness in the case recounted details of the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, claiming, “He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if i was down. … [I would] make the wrong face, and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face.”

Ventura claimed the “violent” physical assaults became so severe that she would “get knots” on her forehead.

Regarding Combs’ alleged drug-fueled “Freak-Offs,” Ventura claimed, “It basically entails the hiring of an escort and setting up this experience so that I could perform for Sean.”

Ventura, who was “sexually inexperienced” when she met Combs, testified that the longest “Freak-Off” lasted four days — “maybe even more, on and off with the breaks” — and they became a “job” for her.

Ventura shocked the world when she sued him for rape and abuse in November 2023.

The Bad Boy Records founder quickly settled, but a video surfaced six months later showing him beating his then-girlfriend in the hallway of an LA hotel in 2016.

According to Combs’ indictment, federal agents discovered more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant, various narcotics and three AR-15s when they raided his LA and Miami homes in March 2024.

He was arrested six months later and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.