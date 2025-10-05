Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit, this time from a woman who accuses him of s3xually assaulting her

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit, this time from a woman who accuses him of s3xually assaulting her in a Los Angeles nightclub while she was celebrating her 20th birthday.

The lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents more than 100 clients suing Diddy for s3xual assault, claims the incident took place at Club Playhouse around November 1, 2016.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the woman, identified as Leiana Ripley, says Diddy approached her with a drink and demanded she consume it. When she initially refused, he allegedly told her: “Bitch, I am not asking you. Drink that shit and shut the f** up.”* Feeling intimidated, she says she complied.

Ripley claims Diddy then put an arm around her and used his other hand to shove up her skirt and penetrate her with his fingers, telling her: “Bitch I do what I want, take that s*.” She says she tried to push him away, but he laughed and seemed amused by her distress before eventually releasing her.

She says she left the club in shock, called a cab, and returned to her hotel, where she felt disoriented, dizzy, and unable to stand on her own. By the next morning, she allegedly discovered bruising and a tear in her genital area, which she attributes to the assault.

Ripley says she continues to suffer from lasting mental trauma and is seeking damages.

Diddy’s attorneys, who were in a New York courtroom Friday, October 3, for his sentencing in a separate criminal case, have not yet commented on the new allegations.