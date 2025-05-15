Diddy jury prepare to watch sick Freak Off orgy videos

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is testifying against him for a second day as the jury prepares to view videos of the ‘Freak Offs.’

The pregnant singer, 38, shared harrowing testimony in the music mogul’s s£x-trafficking and racketeering trial in New York, claiming she was coerced into participating in horrific sex sessions that could last up to four days.

In humiliating detail, she recounted their turbulent 10-year relationship with Combs, saying she was consumed by violence and his obsession with a form of voyeurism where ‘he was controlling the whole situation.’

‘I tried to avoid kissing, it seems too intimate. But Sean told me to do it, to kiss the escorts,’ she told the jury.

The jury saw text message exchanges between Cassie and Diddy where he asked her to not take ketamine for the next ‘Freak Off.’

Cassie explained ketamine was her preferred drug for the sex sessions because it allowed her to disassociate.

He wrote: ‘You know we have to have a proper FO WITHOUT NO K [Ketamine.] A successful FO is when we remember.’

Cassie replied: ‘That is all we do and I’m just getting back on track. I’m sure you can call Kim or something.’

Combs’ defense says he is guilty of domestic violence, but not of s£x trafficking or racketeering, and that the government is targeting him for his s£xual preferences.

Cassie, however, continued describing the gruelling sex sessions in her testimony on Wednesday, May 14.