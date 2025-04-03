Diddy lawsuit dismissed after the alleged victim refused to reveal identity

A New York judge has dismissed one of the s£xual ass@ult lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs after the alleged victim refused to publicly reveal her identity.

US District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed the case Monday after giving the woman, who was only identified as “Jane Doe” — a chance to refile her initial lawsuit under her real name, the ruling shows.

The woman, who filed the initial suit last October, alleged the disgraced music mogul had attacked her at a party in 1995 and then struck her when she rejected his advances.

Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, filed a motion back in January to move forward with the case anonymously despite objections from Combs’ legal team.

The judge, however, gave the woman a deadline of March 20 to reveal her name in order to pursue the case.

“As of today, March 31, 2025, [Doe] has not filed a complaint in her own name, nor has she sought an extension of time to do so,” Liman wrote in his Monday ruling.

Combs’ legal team immediately discredited the alleged victim, as well as the scores of others who have accused the Bad Boy Records founder of abusing them.

“This is now the second case brought by these attorneys against Mr. Combs that has been dismissed in its entirety,” they said in a statement. “It will not be the last.”

“For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit. The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law,” they added.

The dismissed suit is among the wave of civil lawsuits filed against the fallen rapper after he was slapped with federal s£x trafficking charges last September.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and is set to face trial in May, is being held without bail in federal custody in Brooklyn.