Diddy makes desperate call to lawyer in new teaser for Netflix docuseries

A new teaser for Netflix’s four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has revealed a tense moment where Sean “Diddy” Combs made a desperate phone call to his legal team just days before his arrest.

The footage, filmed on September 10, 2024 inside the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan, shows the music mogul saying, “We have to find somebody that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business… We’re losing,” Daily Mail reported.

The documentary, premiering Tuesday, was produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who obtained the never-before-seen clips. Speaking on Good Morning America, 50 Cent addressed their long-standing issues, clarifying that it stemmed from uncomfortable encounters he interpreted as “tester” behaviour and not a personal feud.

In another scene from the teaser, Combs is seen greeting supporters in Harlem before requesting hand sanitizer in his SUV, saying he had hugged “about 150 people.”

50 Cent said proceeds from the project will go to victims of sexual assault and rape, adding that some moments captured in the footage showed Combs “forgetting he was on camera.”

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the low-security Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution after being convicted on two counts related to the Mann Act.

The docuseries also features interviews with two jurors from his federal trial. One described Combs and his former partner Casandra “Cassie” Fine as “two people in love.” Another noted that domestic violence was not among the charges they were asked to decide on.

Combs’ public stance shifted after CNN released a 2016 video showing him assaulting Cassie. She later filed a lawsuit alleging rape, abuse and sex trafficking, which was settled over a year ago.

He still faces more than 50 civil lawsuits from multiple accusers, all of which he has denied.