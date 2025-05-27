Diddy Reportedly Earning Millions In Jail 

Diddy is reportedly earning millions despite being behind bars after setting up a new side hustle.

According to The US Sun, since his arrest, Diddy has set up a new business renting out his $60 million private jet.

The jet has been available for private rental since September last year and has been hired 126 times up until earlier this month.

Records show that the jet has been in use virtually every other day since September and has clocked up almost 150,000 miles.

It costs $32,597 for a single journey on the jet meaning the venture has earned Diddy more than $4 million since September.

Diddy had previously offered to put the jet up as collateral in a bid to get released from jail on bail. However, this was rejected by the judge.

Diddy and his team are yet to comment on the reported business venture.

Diddy’s sex trafficking trial is set to continue tomorrow (May 27) following the bombshell testimony of Kid Cudi last week.

Subpoenaed to testify about his brief relationship with Cassie in 2011, Cudi claimed that Diddy once broke into his Los Angeles home.

Cudi testified that after Diddy found out about his relationship with Cassie, a friend phoned him to report that the Bad Boy Records founder had broken into his home.

On his way back home, Cudi said that he phoned Diddy with the record executive telling him: “I’m over here waiting for you.”

Cudi testified that he arrived at his home to find his security cameras were not working and that intruders had gone through his belongings, including opening Christmas presents intended for his family.

Cudi further said that his dog had been injured in the incident and locked in the bathroom.

The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper added that after the incident his dog had become “jittery and on edge”.

Cudi described his feelings towards Diddy after the break in, saying: “I wanted to confront him, I wanted to fight him.”

The rapper and occasional actor also said that he filed a police report over the incident

Cudi also accused Diddy of blowing up his Porsche, something the rapper and producer denied to him in a private conversation.