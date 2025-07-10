Diddy responds to lawsuit claiming he performed a s333x act with Notorious B.I.G.’s shirt

A new lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs claims the rapper masturbated into an old shirt of the late Notorious B.I.G.

A man calling himself John Doe alleges that in September 2020, Combs forced him to take ketamine while he was at a listening session for a Biggie project, according to TMZ.

Doe further claims that Combs went with him and a few others to a warehouse in Los Angeles, where Biggie’s clothes were being stored.

Combs then gave everyone drugs before ending up alone in a room with Doe where Combs started watching porn on his phone, the lawsuit alleges.

Doe claims that Combs took one of Biggie’s old shirts off a rack and started masturbating in front of him.

Combs then asked Doe to “finish” him off, but he orgasmed into the shirt before he could react, Doe claims in the suit.

Combs laughed and tossed the shirt covered with his semen onto his lap before saying, “RIP Biggie,” the lawsuit claims. He then left the room. Biggie was shot and killed in March 1997. He was 24. Combs was often seen with the fellow New York City rapper, who became the star of Combs’ Bad Boy record label.

Doe further claims that, in 2005, Combs shoved his penis in his face and told him to “suck it.”

Doe is suing Combs for intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery and more. He is seeking damages.

This suit against Combs comes a week after the music mogul was convicted on prostitution-related offenses but cleared of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Combs was convicted on two counts of Mann Act violations for transporting male escorts and former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and “Jane” for sex. But he was acquitted of a pair of sex trafficking counts and one of racketeering conspiracy, NBC News reported.

Responding to the lawsuit, Combs’ legal team told Page Six, “Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

“That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations — no matter how heinous and uncorroborated — is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication.”