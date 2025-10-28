Diddy scheduled to be released from prison in May 2028

Prosecutors had pushed for Combs to serve 11 years in prison, though this is Combs’ first criminal conviction. In addition to the prison term, the judge also ordered a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised released

Attorneys for Combs said they expected to appeal the judge’s sentence.

During an eight-week trial, federal prosecutors alleged that Combs used his position as an entertainment mogul to force or coerce women into s£xual acts with paid s£x workers. One of the alleged victims included Combs’ former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who spent days testifying against him.

Prosecutors also pursued a racketeering charge against Combs, alleging that he spearheaded a criminal enterprise that helped cover up his alleged abuse.

A jury did not agree with the prosecution on those matters, but did find Combs guilty of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits traveling across state lines to engage in pr0stitution.

Bank records presented as evidence in court showed that Combs did pay for s£x workers to fly across the country to engage in “freak-offs,” described as drug-fueled sex marathons.

Combs’ defense attorneys did not deny that Combs was violent with women, but described the case as one of domestic abuse rather than sex trafficking.