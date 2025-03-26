Diddy scores major legal victory in producer Rodney Jones’ s£xual ass@ult lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has clinched victory in one of the many lawsuits recently filed against him.

In a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by the music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, a judge dismissed the majority of claims made against the embattled 55-year-old music mogul.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge threw out five of nine claims Jones had levied against Diddy, who recently made the head-scratching decision to collaborate with Kanye West.

Among them were RICO claims, as well as allegations of emotional distress and breach of contract.

Diddy has vehemently denied all allegations made in all recent lawsuits filed against him, and he has also denied all federal charges filed against him last year.

‘Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,’ attorney Shawn Holley previously claimed to the publication.

One of Jones’s claims was also against the I’ll Be Missing You rapper’s company, Combs Global.

He had accused the company of violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, but the judge also dismissed that claim.

Although Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy is still alive, it appears to be on unsure footing after the judge also castigated the producer’s attorney.

His lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, was called out in court for allegedly submitting legal filings that were not up to snuff.

Among the judge’s criticisms was that Blackburn allegedly acted as if Diddy wasn’t guaranteed a presumption of innocence in an ongoing federal case in which he was hit with charges of s£x trafficking, racketeering, and other offenses.

However, the judge seems to have given Blackburn the benefit of the doubt by suggesting he simply didn’t understand that the defendant was presumed to be innocent unless found guilty.

Back in February 2024, Jones sued Diddy for alleged groping and a possible drug-induced rape, with the suit being filed just weeks before two of Combs’ homes were raided by federal agents amid a s£x trafficking probe

But in April of last year, Combs’ legal team sought to throw Jones’ credibility into question by unearthing the accuser’s own past interactions with the criminal justice system.

Combs’ attorneys pointed out that Jones was convicted of a reckless homicide in 2003, and that he has faced multiple assault charges that were later dismissed.

Jones’ lawyer Tyrone Blackburn jumped to his client’s defense, responding to the assault claims by reminding Page Six that ‘a charge is not a conviction.’

He then explained the homicide by saying Jones accidentally ‘totaled’ a car while driving, tragically killing his cousin and ‘best friend,’ who was seated beside him.

Court documents obtained by Page Six indicated that Jones faced a misdemeanor sexual assault charge in 2006, followed by domestic assault charges in 2009 and 2014, but that in all cases the charges were ultimately dismissed.

Confronted with the information about the assault cases, Blackburn retorted: ‘I am sure you know that a charge is not a conviction.’

With regard to the conviction that did occur, Blackburn said: ‘Mr. Jones’ July 2003 reckless homicide occurred when he was 17 years old.’

Jones’ attorney continued: ‘He was driving a vehicle with his cousin in the passenger seat. The police pulled him over, but he was afraid and drove off. It was pretty typical behavior for a young black boy in Chicago when pulled over by the police. As a result, he totaled the vehicle, and his cousin, who was his best friend, died.’

Blackburn asserted that Jones pled guilty, being without ‘adequate legal representation,’ and added that his client ‘has to live with the guilt of the death of his best friend and family member for the rest of his life.’