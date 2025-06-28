Diddy sued by man who claims he s0d0mised him

Diddy is facing a lawsuit from a man who alleges the music mogul sodomized him at a 2021 house party after saying, “You’re about to get that Diddy love.”

The plaintiff, Brandon Adams, claims he was invited to the party by a chauffeur he met at a Los Angeles gas station. According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Adams says he was instructed to leave his phone in the car upon arrival. At the party, he says he saw several celebrities but did not interact with them, and after drinking alcohol, he felt dizzy.

Adams says he found an empty bedroom, lay down, and lost consciousness. He recalls waking to the sensation of a hand unbuckling his belt, followed by a voice he believes was Diddy’s saying, “You’re about to get that Diddy love.” Adams claims he was then rolled onto his side and told, “Don’t worry, you’re about to get a great massage,” before witnessing Diddy sodomizing him.

He alleges he protested, but Diddy allegedly grabbed the back of his neck and threatened him, reciting information from Adams’ driver’s license, which had reportedly been scanned by security on entry.

Adams says after the assault, he experienced pain and a “vile sensation.” When he tried to confront Diddy, security intervened, taking him to another room where he was given an ultimatum to either leave quietly or “the hard way.” Adams says he chose to comply and was made to sign a nondisclosure agreement before being escorted out.

Adams also claims he was arrested for DUI on his way home, attributing it to the “lingering effects of the drugs he unknowingly consumed” at the party.

The lawsuit, filed amid Diddy’s ongoing criminal trial, accuses him of sexual assault, battery, gender violence, and seeks damages. Adams is represented by Tony Buzbee, a Texas lawyer who has taken on multiple alleged victims of Diddy. Notably, none of Buzbee’s clients have testified in the current criminal proceedings against Diddy.

Diddy’s legal team responded, stating, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never s3xually assaulted or s3x trafficked anyone, man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”