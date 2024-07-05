Diddy sued by woman accusing him of s33x trafficking her 

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing serious allegations in a new lawsuit filed by former porn star Adria English, who claims the music mogul coerced her into sex trafficking at his famous parties and threatened to blackball her and her model boyfriend if she didn’t comply.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, English, known by her stage name Omunique, met Diddy around 2004 when her boyfriend auditioned for a Sean John modelling gig. She alleges that during the audition, Diddy demanded her boyfriend and another model perform oral sex on him to secure the job. Her boyfriend refused but was later offered the job on the condition that English work as a “go-go dancer” at Diddy’s white party in the Hamptons.

English and her boyfriend agreed, and she worked the Labor Day weekend 2004 party. She claims she was required to drink alcohol laced with narcotics like ecstasy and was encouraged to flirt with guests. Although she initially did not have sex with guests, English alleges that Diddy gradually “groomed” her for sex trafficking.

The lawsuit details an incident where Diddy allegedly demanded that English have sex with jeweler Jacob Arabov, known as “Jacob the Jeweler” in the hip-hop community. After the encounter, she claims she was paid an additional $1,000 and congratulated by Diddy for complying. Arabov is named as a defendant in the suit.

English also claims she was “passed off” to other individuals at Diddy’s parties, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. She is suing Tamiko Thomas, accusing her of facilitating Diddy’s alleged sex trafficking operation, likening Thomas to Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy to Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit asserts that Diddy promised to advance English’s career, even helping her join a girl group, but these promises were coupled with threats to blackball her and her boyfriend from the industry if they did not comply. English alleges she finally escaped and returned to California in 2009, believing that Diddy subsequently blackballed her and her boyfriend as punishment.

English claims to have suffered significant emotional trauma, including intimacy issues and painful memories, due to the alleged sex trafficking. She is suing Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment, Tamiko Thomas, Jacob Arabov, and others, seeking unspecified damages.

Diddy’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, responded to the lawsuit, stating, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”