Diddy to beg for home confinement in lavish Miami mansion

Sean “Diddy” Combs will beg to avoid prison and instead serve whatever sentence he gets at the lavish $48.5 million private-island mansion where he had many of his infamous “freak-offs.”

The disgraced rap mogul’s lawyers hinted the move was on the table as they brace for him to be sentenced in October to confinement for 1 to 3 years for his prostitution conviction, TMZ reported.

Combs’ lead lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, claimed the Bad Boy Records founder wants therapy for anger and substance abuse issues, but bemoaned he can’t get the help he needs in the prison system.

He said it’s a “possibility” they’ll try and push the judge to let him serve out his sentence in the comforts of his plush home.

It comes just days after a judge ruled the rapper, who has been in a federal lockup since his arrest last September, couldn’t be released on a $50 million bail ahead of his sentencing.

Combs had been pushing to return to the swanky $48.5 million mansion in Miami where prosecutors said he’d have his infamous “freak-offs” — the grueling, drug-fueled romps in which he watched his girlfriend have s£x with male escorts.

Combs was acquitted last month on racketeering and s£x trafficking charges following his high-profile trial in Manhattan federal court.

The rapper was found guilty of lesser pr0stitution charges.