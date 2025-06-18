Diddy Trial Juror Began Laughing After Watching Alleged Freak-Off Tapes For The First Time

The Diddy Trial continued in New York on Monday, and for the first time, the alleged freak-off tapes were played in court.



One of the biggest stories in hip-hop right now is the Diddy Trial, which has been going on for 24 days at this point. Overall, Monday was a pretty monumental day in the trial and for good reason. It just so happens to be the first time that jurors were shown the alleged “freak-off” tapes.

Ever since the raids on Diddy’s homes back in March of 2024, there has been an almost mythological quality to the existence of these tapes. Ultimately, they will not be shown to the public, and for good reason. However, some have questioned whether or not the prosecution would show these to the jurors. Well, that question was answered emphatically on Monday.

According to De’Asia Robinson of The Neighborhood Talk, the response to the alleged freak-off tapes was varied. Although, there were some jurors who couldn’t help but laugh. Audio of the tapes spilled out into the courtroom. This subsequently caused laughs from one of the jurors. Meanwhile, another juror could not help but shake her head.