Diddy trial  ‘most expensive prostitution trial in American history’

The high-profile federal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, which captivated the nation for weeks, has been labelled by legal experts as the “most expensive prostitution trial in American history.”

Defence attorney and former prosecutor Neama Rahmani offered the stark assessment even before the verdict was delivered, noting that if prosecutors failed to secure a racketeering conviction, it would represent a massive blow to the government — especially given the enormous resources poured into the case.

“This case was always going to hinge on racketeering,” Rahmani said as jurors deliberated. “If the government doesn’t get a RICO conviction, this will be a huge loss and the most expensive prostitution trial in American history.”

Ultimately, that prediction proved true. On the third day of deliberations, jurors acquitted the Bad Boy Records founder of two federal sex-trafficking charges and a racketeering charge, sparing him a mandatory minimum of 15 years and potential life behind bars. However, they found Diddy guilty on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, charges that still carry up to 10 years each.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors laid out lurid details of Diddy’s alleged sexual escapades, describing so-called “freak-offs” — extravagant gatherings involving sex workers and marathon encounters that his accusers claimed were coerced. The defense countered with a trove of text messages suggesting many of the participants were willing and eager, making it harder to prove sex trafficking, since “consent is a defense,” Rahmani noted.

Shortly after the mixed verdict, Rahmani summed it up: “What a tremendous loss for the prosecution. And a huge win for the defense.”

The two-month trial exposed the darker side of one of hip-hop’s biggest moguls. Now, Combs faces up to 20 years in prison, with a judge set to decide his fate — and whether he remains free pending sentencing — in the coming days.