Diddy’s alleged ‘three word excuse when victim woke up while being r@ped’ revealed

A bombshell new lawsuit has claimed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs told an alleged r@pe victim, ‘I’m almost done’ when he awoke to find the rapper s3xually ass@ulting him.

Combs, 50, has been accused of drugging and r@ping three men in shocking new filings.

The anonymous complainants claim the disgraced music mogul plied them with spiked drinks before attacking them while unconscious.

The incidents allegedly took place between 2019 and 2022, according to the documents filed in New York State’s Supreme Court by lawyer Thomas Giuffra.

One of the men, who says he used to work for Combs, claims he was raped by Diddy at a Manhattan hotel after he agreed to meet him to discuss missed payments.

He claims he was given a drink laced with drugs which caused him to feel sleepy, prompting Combs to encourage him to take a nap on a couch.When he awoke, he was on his stomach and found his boss on top of him r@ping him, according to the lawsuit.

‘When Plaintiff questioned Defendant Sean Combs and attempted to resist his advances, COMBS told him to “stop” and that he was “almost done”,’ the filing states.

Another man alleged that his attack was filmed and he was given $2,500 in cash after the incident.

The third man claims Combs and his associates ‘from Bad Boy Records’ took turns s3xually ass@ulting him at a party in the Hamptons.

‘These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him,’ Combs’ representatives said.

But one lawsuit states Combs, ‘has a profound contempt for men and women and an ongoing practice of denigrating, drugging, blackmailing, and humiliating them.’

Giuffra insisted, ‘Combs is a rich, powerful public figure who was able to take advantage by drugging these men.’

‘After the ass@ults, he ensured their silence by threatening them and relying on their fear of his power,’ he said.

‘This is a long overdue opportunity for the victims to take the power back after carrying the burden of the ass@ults in silence for several years.’

The claims are the latest lawsuits filed against the embattled rapper which accuse him of r@pe and s3xual ass@ult.

Combs, 55, remains at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where he is awaiting trial for federal criminal charges of s3x trafficking and racketeering which he denies.

In one lawsuit, Combs’ former employee states that he has known the musician since 2006 when he was hired to run errands for Combs in his capacity as CEO of Bad Boy Records.

He claims that in February 2020, he was at a meeting at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel when Combs poured him an alcoholic drink which was laced with something that made him feel ‘excessively tired’.

He alleged Combs told him to take a nap and when he awoke he found the executive on top of him raping him.

‘Defendant Sean Combs told Plaintiff that going to the police will make Plaintiff “look like an idiot” and that because Combs is “Diddy,” Plaintiff would never be able to substantiate his claims against Combs,’ the lawsuit states.

It adds that Combs’ entourage then called the alleged victim on his cellphone to threaten him further.

Another man claims he was ‘recruited’ for an afterparty after he met Combs at the Marquee New York nightclub in Manhattan in 2019 through a club promoter friend.

Around ten people joined the party at the Park Hyatt New York, according to the filing.

Once there Combs, ‘personally offered Plaintiff a cocktail which had been made in the other room’, the document states.

The man claims he consumed half the drink and the room, ‘started spinning and his mouth became very dry’.

He alleges Combs, ‘looked at him and the other people in the room and said, “he is ready to party”,’ before he passed out and awoke to find himself being r@ped by the rapper.

He claims that in a brief moment of consciousness, he saw a man and woman recording the alleged assault.

When he awoke the next day, he was handed $2,500 on behalf of Combs, the lawsuit states.

‘Out of fear and humiliation, Plaintiff never told anybody about the aforementioned incident, until now,’ the filing adds.

The third man claims he met Combs in 2020 through friends but quickly, ‘fell victim to one more more criminal sex acts at the hands of Sean Combs and his associates’.

He alleges he was repeatedly r@ped by the group after attending a party at the rapper’s Hamptons home.

The filings seek legal fees and an unspecified number of damages from Combs, as well as several entities linked to the rapper, to be determined at trial.

Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bad Boy Entertainment LLC., Bad Boy Productions Holdings, Inc., Daddy’s House Recordings, Inc., and Sony Music Holdings Inc. are named as co-defendants.

Combs has fiercely refuted all the allegations so far. Last month his request for bail was denied for a third time.

He will now remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial.