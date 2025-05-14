Diddy’s Daughters Reportedly Left The Courtroom During Male Stripper’s Harrowing Testimony

The first day of the Diddy Trial was a salacious one as there were some big accusations made alongside some eye-opening testimonies.

Today was a rough day for the Combs family as Diddy officially began his sex trafficking trial in New York. Overall, it was an eventful first day of the trial as there were numerous revelations made throughout.

For instance, it was alleged that Diddy beat Cassie because he found out about her alleged affair. Furthermore, the defense attempted to argue that this trial is a salacious one and that the victims are simply jealous.

There was some testimony here and there, with Daniel Phillip being the most high-profile of the day. Phillip was a male stripper who was allegedly hired by Diddy. Moreover, he supposedly witnessed the mogul abusing Cassie, which makes his testimony so valuable.

However, Phillip’s testimony got so detailed, that it was too much to bare for some of Diddy’s family members, his daughters in particular. According to CNN, it was revealed that the mogul’s daughters had to leave the courtroom.

This happened during Phillip’s recounting of a time where he was hired to have sex with Cassie. In the midst of this act, Diddy was reportedly masturbating. Eventually, his daughter’s returned to the courtroom, but the details continued to be graphic.

These are the kinds of salacious details that many were expecting when this trial began. However, it is one thing to read about them and another to actually hear them said aloud.

This is a trial that could last weeks as there are numerous files of evidence that must be presented. Furthermore, the prosecution is trying to get as much witness testimony as possible. There are some victims who have reportedly bailed, and the prosecution must keep the case alive.

Only time will tell how this case develops. Of course, some are expecting Cassie to eventually testify, which will likely be the most talked-about part of the case.

If convicted, Diddy is facing over 20 years in prison.