Diddy’s Defense Says Cassie’s Text Messages Show She Was a Willing Participant, “I’m Always Ready”

Cassie, who is still testifying against Diddy for allegedly being sexually and physically abusive, once told Diddy she was eager to join “freak-offs,” according to messages presented during his trial. His legal team used the texts to argue that their sexual encounters were consensual throughout their relationship.

According to TMZ, during cross-examination, Diddy’s lawyers showed jurors several explicit messages Cassie sent between 2007 and 2009. In one message from August 2009, two years into their relationship, Cassie wrote, “I’m always ready to freak off, it can be whenever,” suggesting her willingness in their intimate encounters.

Cassie had earlier testified that her first freak-off happened when she was 22 and that it left her feeling “dirty and confused.” But Diddy’s defense highlighted her texts to suggest she was a willing participant at the time.

More texts read in court included Cassie saying, “I feel like I want to f,” followed by Diddy replying, “I’m so horny I can’t concentrate,” and Cassie responding, “I’ll go to Duane Reade for candles and then set up the room.” In another message, she wrote, “Can’t wait for you to d tease my p**** raw.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Anna Estevao, also asked Cassie if Diddy taught her how to perform oral sex. Cassie replied, “He did.” When asked to read a 2007 message aloud, she laughed and let Estevao read it instead. It said, “I feel protected, you are sweet.”

Cassie also confirmed that Diddy first kissed her during her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas, where stars like Britney Spears and Dallas Austin were in attendance.

The court continues to review their past communications as part of the ongoing case against Diddy.