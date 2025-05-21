Diddy’s ex-assistant alleges that Diddy often took ecstasy pills shaped like former President Barack Obama

During Day 7 of the Diddy trial, the mogul’s former assistant David James took the stand and delivered some jaw-dropping allegations.



Overall, the Diddy trial has been a massive story in hip-hop and there is no denying that this has gotten a whole bunch of attention. Tuesday marks Day 7 of the trial, and it started with the mogul’s former assistant on the stand.

David James spoke at the end of the day on Monday, and was back for a brief period in the A.M. It was here where he spoke about the alleged relationship dynamic between Diddy and Cassie. Furthermore, James spoke about his experience witnessing alleged sex workers.

During his testimony, James admitted to doing drugs so that he could keep up with the vibe. In fact, he referred to the drug use as “Diddy-bopping.” It was here where he revealed that the mogul would allegedly engage in ecstasy. However, there is one detail here that is going viral on social media.

Allegedly, these ecstasy pills were in the shape of former President Barack Obama. One has to wonder: who would even make such a thing? Better yet, why would Diddy allegedly take these?