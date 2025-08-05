Diddy’s ex Gina Huynh asks judge to grant him bail

Gina Huynh, the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has written a letter to a judge in support of the embattled music executive’s request to be granted bail as he awaits his sentencing.

Per TMZ, Huynh was named as victim number three in Combs’ high-profile sex trafficking case. And though prosecutors subpoenaed Huynh, she ultimately did not take the stand during Combs’ trial.

Huynh in her letter said that she has known Combs “for many years in both a personal and professional capacity.”

“From that experience I have seen him primarily as a father, a family man and a businessman, roles that he has always striven to uphold. I provide this letter to share my observations about his character and to respectfully request that the Court permit his release on bond while the case proceeds,” she added.

“I acknowledge and respect that Mr. Combs stands accused and that the Court must weigh public safety and the integrity of the legal process. At the same time, I believe it is important for the Court to have a full picture of who he is beyond the allegations.”

Huynh also said that though there were ups and downs and mistakes that were made during their relationship, Combs was “willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

“Over the years that followed he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused,” she continued. “By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior. To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”

Huynh in in her letter also said she does not “view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community” and that was his first criminal case.

“This is his first criminal case. Throughout the investigation and proceedings he has been cooperative, respectful and compliant. He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support,” she wrote.

“Granting him bond would allow him to continue caring for his family and fulfilling his responsibilities while still subject to the Court’s supervision.”

Huynh addtionally gave assurances that if Combs, 55, is released pending his sentencing, he will “adhere to all conditions imposed and will not jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family.”

“Allowing him to be at home will also support the healing process for all involved,” she added. “I respectfully ask that you consider these factors when deciding his eligibility for release.”