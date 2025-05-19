Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton explains why she was in court to support their son during s33x trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex Misa Hylton took to social media to make it known that family comes first after she turned up in court to support their son Justin Combs during his father’s sex trafficking trial.

In a lengthy post on Instagram on Saturday, Hylton, who dated Combs in the early 1990s, explained why she showed up in court to support their son Justin. Photos that were shared online showed the 52 year old using a walker as she arrived at the Manhattan Federal Court.

“God is good all the time!” she wrote. “Yes, I’m good everyone I’m on my healing journey. When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said ‘Mommy I need you’ I was right there for him walker and all. I’m a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son’s strength and that’s just what it is. Plain and Simple,” she added.

“To all of my temporarily disabled and disabled people, don’t ever be ashamed of your condition or the need to use the medical tools created to assist in your healing or the way you need to move around in this world,” she wrote. “If you have God in your heart, pray for us all. Be kind, use critical thinking and hold your head high.”

Combs, 55, and Hylton were romantically involved in the early 1990s, and she gave birth to their son Justin in December 1993. Despite splitting not too long after welcoming their son, Combs and Hylton have had a cordial relationship, and they have been photographed at many events, PEOPLE reported.

This also isn’t the first time Hylton has touched on Combs’ legal woes. Following the March 2024 raid of the Bad Boy Records founder’s Los Angeles home by Homeland Security agents, she took to Instagram to condemn the “overzealous and overtly militarized force” that was used against Justin, 31, and his brother Christian. The pair were at home at the time of the raid, and they were handcuffed.

“[The force] used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression,” she wrote alongside a video showing Justin and Christian in handcuffs during the raid. “The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

Hylton also offered words of support to Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura after CNN shared a March 2016 video of him allegedly assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel. “I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” she wrote.

She added: “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”

Hylton also said Combs “needs help” and she was “praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”