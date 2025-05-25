Diddy’s Family Show A United Front As His Twin Daughters Graduate High School

Diddy’s family showed a united front yet again as his twin daughters graduated High School this Friday.

While music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs remains embroiled in his high-profile federal trial, his twin daughters with late partner Kim Porter marked a significant personal milestone this week.



Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 18, proudly shared highlights from their high school graduation ceremony via Instagram Stories on Friday. The sisters appeared radiant in traditional navy blue caps and gowns as they walked hand-in-hand across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The emotional moment saw the twins pausing to display their hard-earned plaques to the cheering audience before exiting the stage together, capturing the special sisterly bond they’ve maintained since childhood.

Diddy’s Family Showers Them With Lavish Gifts and Support

The celebration continued off-stage as the graduates revealed extravagant presents from their older half-brother, Justin Combs, 31. Videos showed the twins’ delighted reactions upon unwrapping exquisite diamond necklaces, captioning the post: “Thankkk u Justin we love uuuu.”

Family members, including brother Christian “King” Combs, 27, and toddler half-sister Love Sean Combs, attended to honour the graduates. The absence of their famous father was notable, as Diddy currently faces serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, in New York federal court.

Standing By Their Father

Despite Diddy’s inability to attend the ceremony physically, his daughters have demonstrated unwavering support during his legal troubles. The twins joined siblings in court earlier this month and previously shared a heartfelt joint statement on social media.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

As Jessie and D’Lila embark on their next chapter, the graduation celebration served as both a personal triumph and testament to family resilience during challenging times.