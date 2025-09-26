Diddy’s fellow inmates support him in letters sent to judge ahead of sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently received a wave of support from some of his fellow inmates at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as they notified the judge handling his case about how the embattled music executive used his business class to shower them with knowledge.

Per TMZ, Combs’ legal team, in an attempt to secure a lenient sentence for their client, submitted Judge Arun Subramanian with several support letters including dozens from the 55-year-old’s fellow inmates. Combs is set to be sentenced next week.

The inmates, in their letters, informed Judge Subramanian that they gained significant knowledge after they enrolled in Combs’ “Free Game With Diddy” course while they were locked up.]

“Because of this class I have a purpose, something to look forward to every day,” an inmate identified as Arturo Santiago wrote.

Another inmate, Douglas Welch, told the judge that Combs had “shown” them that “it is the little adjustments to our everyday lives that add up to a big change.”

“Mr. Combs teaches us about how chasing the easy money is the wrong way to achieve greatness,” Inmate Wellington Eustate wrote, while Inmate Didier Rios Galinda stated that “everybody was motivated for the lesson … in my case particularly it has had very much impact.”

Inmate Quinton Davis added: “The Free Game class with Mr. Combs has affected me in a good way and has impacted me because I’ve learned many things like how to create a successful plan. And that plan has to be realistic.”

“I was really appreciative to receive some knowledge of sort to take back to the real world an[d] not have to think about doing something illegal,” Charles Scruggs, also an inmate, wrote. “He taught me to come up with a plan.”

Inmate Corey Batchelor stated that Combs’ class “has given me something to look forward to doing while being incarcerated and now I am currently beginning to study on a new business venture and coming up with a plan so when I am released I can more [sic] forward with it and live a positive life.”

Another inmate, Raymond Castillo, stated that Combs “saved me,” adding that he saw the Bad Boy Records founder “do magical things” with scarce resources while locked up.

“In a place of segregation [I] have seen Mr. Combs bring unity to all races and ethnics [sic] groups no matter the background as a unified front,” he also claimed in the letter.

Combs’ legal team similarly sent the judge support letters from the 55-year-old’s family, friends and exes, TMZ reported.