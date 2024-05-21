Diddy’s former bodyguard claims he has abused many more women including the late Kim Porter

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former head of security, Roger Bonds, has slammed the rapper for ‘’pretending to be sorry” in the apology video he shared after a 2016 video of him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura emerged.

On Sunday, May 19, Diddy posted footage to address the clip CNN published on May 17 that showed him assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016.

In his apology, Diddy did not name Cassie directly.

In the video, he admitted his actions and claimed he’s a changed man after seeking therapy for his violent behavior toward women.

He added, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you have to do that. I was f***ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Reacting, Roger Bonds, who worked for Diddy as his head of security from 2003 to 2012, accused Diddy of not only abusing Cassie but also the late actress Kim Porter, who was in a relationship with the rap mogul for 13 years.

Bonds asked Diddy if he was also at rock bottom when he assaulted his children’s mother, Kim Porter, or when he assaulted his ex Gina Huynh.

Bonds also suggested Diddy has victimised more women writing, “I guess you sorry and was at rock bottom for YRS AND YRS CAUSE YOU WAS WHIPPING NOT ONLY HER ASS & KIMS ASS BUT OTHERS TO. LETS REFLECT!! HARLEM TO HOLLYWOOD SOON COME.”

Gina Huynh once claimed the rapper stomped on her stomach and punched her in the head during their five-year relationship.

Huynh, who goes by the nickname Virginia V, leveled the allegations in a 2019 interview that resurfaced in 2023 in light of Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.

“He stomped on my stomach really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath,” Huynh told blogger Tasha K at the time. “I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.’”

Huynh, 31, claimed the rapper, 54, then grabbed her by the hair and was “punching” the back of her head. Eventually, she started fighting back because she had “enough of his s–t.”

After Kim Porter’s death, many pointed fingers at Diddy as they alleged she was killed because she was planning to release a tell-all book.

Now, with his former head of security alleging that Diddy assaulted Kim Porter and Gina Huynh, internet users are revisiting Kim’s death.

However, some reacted by calling out the bodyguard for not doing anything when the abuse was going on.

This is not the first time Roger Bonds has accused Diddy of abusing several women, including Cassie.

Earlier this month, in an interview with News Nations’ Chris Cuomo, Bonds said he witnessed the rap mogul flying women across state lines for parties and inviting strange men he’d “never seen before” into the hotel rooms.

Bonds also claimed he witnessed Diddy abuse Cassie on more than one occasion, noting he intervened a few times to stop the attack.

Bonds recalled, “There’s definitely times that he was abusive physically. [Diddy and Cassie] were at a dinner, and she was talking to a manager. He got very upset about that and got very abusive that day. I grabbed him and said, ‘What are you doing?’ Some of the damage was already done.”