Diddy’s lawyer begs judge for $1M bond release

Following a partial verdict in his high-profile case, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is pushing hard for his release, arguing that the charges no longer justify his continued detention.

According to AllHipHop, after two days of deliberation, the jury cleared the music mogul of the most serious allegations — including racketeering, forced sex trafficking, and the trafficking of singer Cassie Ventura and another accuser referred to as “Jane.”

However, the jury did find him guilty on two counts of transporting both women across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, made an urgent plea to the judge for the Bad Boy Records founder to be granted release on a $1 million bond.

“He is no longer charged with sex trafficking or racketeering. His plane has been chartered – it is in Maui. He does not have access to his plane. This is his first conviction, and it is a prostitution offense. He should be released,” Agnifilo argued in court.

The defense also noted that Diddy’s family was present and willing to co-sign the bond.

“He should be released today, to go back and live at Two Star Island,” the lawyer added.

However, federal prosecutors strongly opposed the motion, warning that the rap mogul remained a flight risk and a danger.

“The defendant faces a maximum sentence of twenty years. Even while faced with this case, he assaulted Jane… Here in NY, preparing to surrender, he had drugs in his hotel room, was ready to commit this same offense,” prosecutors stated.

Judge Subramanian acknowledged Diddy’s visible discomfort during proceedings, noting:

“Mr. Combs does not want to go back to the MDC, he is shaking his head.”