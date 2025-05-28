Diddy’s Lawyers Ask Judge to Drop Kid Cudi’s Car Bomb Claim, Say There is No Evidence

Diddy’s lawyers want the judge to remove Kid Cudi’s claims about a 2012 car bombing from the case, saying the story is based on suspicion with no real proof, and could unfairly hurt Diddy’s defense. Cudi recently testified that he “knew” Diddy was behind the Molotov cocktail attack on his Porsche. He linked it to his breakup with Cassie but admitted there were no witnesses, no physical evidence, and no direct connection to Diddy.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s lawyers say the claim is based on opinion, not facts. They argue there’s no confession, no proof, and nothing concrete to support Cudi’s suspicion, so it shouldn’t be part of the case.

Cudi also said that when he confronted Diddy about the bombing, Diddy denied it. Cudi claimed he didn’t believe him and recalled Diddy later apologizing for “all that b——t” during a separate encounter. Still, Diddy never admitted to the attack.

Now, Diddy’s lawyers are pushing to strike the entire topic from the trial, saying the testimony is legally irrelevant and could unfairly influence the outcome.

The judge has yet to make a decision.