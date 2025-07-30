Diddy’s lawyers have reportedly filed a new motion proposing a $50 million bail package

If the new proposal is unsuccessful, Diddy will remain behind bars until his sentencing date on October 3rd.

Diddy’s legal team is once again trying to get the Bad Boy mogul out of jail ahead of his sentencing date in October. The jury in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial found him not guilty of the most serious charges, but still convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In a new motion, his lawyers proposed a massive bail package that includes a payment of $50 million.

Diddy’s legal team suggested the case was unique and further described him as living a consensual “swingers” lifestyle. “In the history of the statute, the Mann Act has never been applied to facts similar to these to prosecute or incarcerate any other person,” the motion read, as caught by The New York Times. They also once again noted that the Mann Act has a history “rich with both racism and misogyny.”

On top of the $50 million, the new package claims Diddy will live at his home in Miami and limit his travel to the Southern District of Florida and the Southern District of New York. He will also surrender his passport and subject himself to supervision from the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy’s previous bail request hours after his conviction. In doing so, he ruled that the Mann Act requires defendants to be detained ahead of sentencing, unless there are “exceptional” circumstances. Additionally, they can not pose a flight risk or danger to others. “The only things exceptional about this defendant are his wealth, his violence and his brazenness,” prosecutor Maurene Comey said at the time.

Subramanian referenced the defense’s open admission of repeated instances of domestic violence against Cassie Ventura in shooting down the proposal. “This type of violence, which happens behind closed doors in personal relationships, sparked by unpredictable bouts of anger, is impossible to police with conditions,” the judge said.

Subramanian has yet to rule on the newest bail proposal. For the time being, Diddy has been residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024. He’ll appear in court again for his sentencing hearing on October 3rd. The prosecution has recommended a 4-year sentence.