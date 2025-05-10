Diddy’s legal team claims that Cassie was also abusive during their relationship

Diddy’s lawyers previously attempted to exclude the footage of him attacking Cassie from his federal trial.

The Diddy trial kicked off this week, and his relationship with Cassie continues to be one of the most contentious parts of the whole process. Her allegations kicked this scandal off, but now the defense argues the story is not exactly what it seems.

Per TMZ, prosecutor Emily Anne Johnson and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo had a discussion on day four of the trial. In a New York City federal courtroom with Judge Arun Subramanian, they discussed Sean Combs and his bond with Cassie Ventura. The Bad Boy mogul’s defense claims she was also abusive in their relationship.

The debate began when prosecutor Johnson stated that Victim-1, presumably the singer, will not face cross-examination on particular medical problems. Judge Subramanian reportedly said the defense can eventually cross-examine if the prosecution removes this limitation.

In response, Marc Agnifilo revealed the defense team “is going to take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship… hitting, on both sides: DV (domestic violence).” He added: “We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?”

Then, the judge reportedly asked Agnifilo if he means Diddy and Cassie’s relationship was outright violent. “Right. We’re saying it’s relevant,” the defense attorney reportedly replied.

On the other hand, prosecutor Johnson announced she would submit a letter to the court about this matter. This is because of her plans to present two cellphone videos and corrected footage of the 2016 hotel assault which shocked the world a year ago. Since this scandal blew up, Puff’s net worth has reportedly sank from a billion to around $400 million.

Speaking of which, Diddy’s team wants to exclude this Cassie footage from the trial. While they failed in excluding other alleged evidence from this procedure, it’s unclear if the CNN video is still on the table. Given Johnson’s comments, it seems like prosecutors are still counting on its introduction and discussion.

Elsewhere in this legal whirlwind, Diddy’s alleged victims are supposedly reconsidering their testimony. However, other aspects of the trial tipped more in favor of the prosecution’s proposals. So there are no big wins or losses so far, just complex and difficult decisions and debates. We will see if Combs and Cassie’s relationship continues to fall under the microscope.