Diddy’s supporters filmed pouring baby oil on each other to celebrate the verdict outside the courthouse 

Celebrations erupted outside the New York courthouse after the P Diddy verdict was read inside the court.

Some fans went so far as pouring baby oil on each other’s bodies, with one supporter removing her bright blue wig as she danced around in her underwear covered in oil.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was acquitted on three of five charges today as the jury reached a verdict after three days of deliberation.

The former rap mogul was found not guilty of two charges of s£x trafficking and one charge of racketeering conspiracy, and guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in pr0stitution.

The baby oil is a reference to the drug-fueled sex parties, or “freak-offs,” that were a frequent topic of discussion during testimony. Thousands of bottles of baby oil were found during raids on Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes in March 2024.