Diddy’s team chose not to cross-examine Cassie’s mother during her testimony

Cassie Ventura’s mom, Regina, took the stand and not for very long either. David James, Sharay Hayes, and more have also spoken.



Not every testifier in the Diddy trial is going to have much to offer to the prosecutors or the defense. In the case of Cassie’s mom, Regina Ventura, that was the case for them today. Per The Neighborhood Talk and Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, both the court and Diddy’s team had no questions after just 20 minutes of her being on the stand.

The Manhattan federal court asked the basic openers like where she’s from, what’s your connection to the accused, etc. Regina Ventura stated that she met Diddy back in 2006, which was the year that her daughter signed to Bad Boy Records.





The tensest moment of her whole time at the podium came when prosecutors inquired about her knowledge of Cassie and Kid Cudi’s short-lived relationship. That happened in 2011 while the singer was still with Diddy.





Regina was asked in particular about the text message regarding an alleged threat that the mogul sent her daughter. “She said Sean Combs threatened to release a sex tape and go after her and Mr. Mescudi. AUSA: How did you react? Regina Ventura: It made me sick. Sean Combs demanded $20,000, he said to recoup losses due to Mr. Mescudi, from my husband and myself.”