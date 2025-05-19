Diddy’s twin daughters attend prom in style amid his sex trafficking trial

The twin daughters of embattled music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs took a breather from their father’s high-profile sex trafficking trial as they attended prom in matching red dresses.

Per TMZ, Jessie and D’Lila Combs attended the Saturday event that took place at the Harbour House in downtown Los Angeles with their dates. The pair also entered and exited the venue in a conspicuous style as their dates carried them inside and when they were leaving.

And though the 18 year olds reportedly arrived at their prom an hour late, they told photographers that the party doesn’t begin until they’re in the building, adding that they were saving best for last. Combs shares the twins with deceased model and actress Kim Porter.

Combs’ sex trafficking trial is currently ongoing in New York, and the 55-year-old’s family have been supporting him as he fights to clear his name.

Combs, 55, and Hylton were romantically involved in the early 1990s, and she gave birth to their son Justin in December 1993. Despite splitting not too long after welcoming their son, Combs and Hylton have had a cordial relationship, and they have been photographed at many events, PEOPLE reported.

This also isn’t the first time Hylton has touched on Combs’ legal woes. Following the March 2024 raid of the Bad Boy Records founder’s Los Angeles home by Homeland Security agents, she took to Instagram to condemn the “overzealous and overtly militarized force” that was used against Justin, 31, and his brother Christian. The pair were at home at the time of the raid, and they were handcuffed.

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Combs was arrested by federal agents in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, who entered a not-guilty plea, is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The Bad Boy Records founder is additionally facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

Combs is accused of orchestrating “Freak-Offs,” described as elaborate, produced sex performances that he directed, recorded, and sometimes participated in.

Combs’ legal woes started after CNN shared a video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The rapper and music executive had initially denied allegations of rape and abuse from Cassie. But he later issued an apology on social media after the circulation of the video.

The 55-year-old could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of the charges.