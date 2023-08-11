Differentiate Matters Of Managing An Economy And Enforcing Rule Of Law – UPND

Contact: UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante 0976503165/ 0975704808

DIFFERENTIATE MATTERS OF MANAGING AN ECONOMY AND ENFORCING RULE OF LAW – DANTE

Lusaka (10.08.2023) The suggestion made by Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba that President Hichilema should arrest the economy rather than the opposition leaders raises significant issues that demand careful consideration. This is so because managing an economy is not equal to maintaining the rule of law.

It’s a pity that, Mr Mwamba whose political party led to economic predicament, faced today wants to use every opportunity to vent his bitterness of the loss of 2021 general elections on President Hakainde Hichilema by combining two different issues dealt by separate institutions.

While it is reasonable that people may have different opinions on how to handle economic difficulties, The task of managing an economy can still not be compared to that of maintaining the rule of law through law enforcement.

It is crucial to understand that the economy is a complex system affected by many local and international elements, including long-lasting policies and foreign market dynamics. Making the transition from a difficult economic condition to a road of recovery takes serious leadership, consideration, commitment and teamwork.

Additionally, the claim that the President should “arrest the economy” may ignore the crucial responsibilities played by policymakers, economists, and international financial institutions in coordinating economic growth and change. Even if President Hichilema’s administration is actively tackling economic concerns, their complexity prevents them from being reduced to a single course of action.

It’s critical to distinguish between issues involving economic management and law enforcement. The President’s duties include managing the country, formulate right policies and engage other stakeholders to direct the nation’s economic recovery.While the Law enforcement agencies are responsible of upholding the rule of law.

We as members are happy that, President Hichilema and his government have so far made progress on recovering the economy by facing it head on and are now working towards reducing the cost of living.

Mr M’membe’s recent detention for words that could instigate unrest as noted by police highlights a thin line between freedom of expression and societal cohesion.

In conclusion, any administration has various issues to deal with but as a leader, the President is committed to addressing economic problems through wise and calculated policy choices, with law enforcement agencies maintaining the rule of law

