DIFIKOTI EXPLAINS HIS FEARS TO REMARRY

By Thomas Ngala

A DISTURBING video taking rounds on social media of a four-year-old boy showing off scars and fresh wounds sustained from the beating from a step mother has prompted Thomas Sipalo to share his fears on remarrying.

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Sipalo, a politician and comedian, disclosed that he lost his wife when his last born son was half a year old.

He explained that he managed to keep the baby single handedly.

Sipalo however, said “my fear to remarry was more on the welfare of the children than my own happiness. I had to sacrifice my own happiness for the sake of my small kids.”

He said the story of the boy whose mother died when he was less than a year “and the father remarried an abusive” woman is not only annoying but disturbing.

He wondered “how on earth” a grown up person could mistreat an innocent child like that.

“Where is the father when all that is happening? Does the father check how the child is being kept? Who else from the father’s side stays with them to monitor whatever is happening at home? Don’t even tell me that the father is innocent, he is as useless and heartless like his evil wife,” Sipalo said.

“…if he knew the baby was too young for him to be kept under his custody, why did he refuse the late wife’s family to take care of him up to a certain age? Keeping a small baby isn’t for small boys, it comes with a lot of sacrifice. I remember cutting off most of my works just to concentrate on taking care of my baby, my finances were paralysed for over two years. I could not travel out of Lusaka for any business or spend much time away from home.”

Sipalo vowed to fight the matter of the mistreated child with his blood.

“Sorry the matter of this boy has really affected me. I shall fight it with my blood. I am taking it personal, no parent would want to die leaving the child in such cruel hands,” he said. “Today am meeting the boy’s late mother’s side to get the whole story. If they’ve failed to take care of the boy tilipo tizasunga (we’re available to do so). We’ve done so before.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested Langiwe Ngosa, a 29-year-old woman of Appolo Baracks in Lusaka, who perpetrated the inhuman conduct on the juvenile.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the victim sustained old and fresh beatings marks all over his body, a fresh cut on the right-hand forehead and left cheek.

Hamoonga said this occurred between May 2023 and August 05, 2023, at around 12:00 hours.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the victim, male juvenile aged four, was left in custody of her step mother Langiwe Ngosa by his father Justine Bwalya, a military officer, who is in Zambezi district on duty. The child was being beaten and abused by the step mother and this led to the military police at Appolo to report the matter to the police,” explained Hamoonga. “The suspect has since been arrested and detained in custody. A police medical form was issued, and the child is now in the custody of the Uncle Jean cloud Bwalya of Chawama compound.”

The matter was brought to light after a video believed to have been made by the boy’s teacher went viral on social media.

In the video, the boy told his teacher that the bruises on his face were as a result of beatings from the mother.

Commenting on the fresh wound on his hand, the boy told his teacher that the accused used a knife.

Asked where else he was beaten, the four-year-old showed the teacher his wounds on the stomach, back and thighs.

The Mast