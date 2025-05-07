DIRECT FLIGHTS BETWEEN LUSAKA AND KINSHASA.



LUSAKA, Zambia, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 – MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Hon. MUSEBA FRANK TAYALI, MP has hailed the Democratic Congo’s desire to have Air Congo fly directly into Lusaka from Kinshasa.





This was when Roving Ambassador for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) His Excellency President FELIX TSHISEKEDI, Ms. ISABELLA KIBASSA TSHISEKEDI paid a courtesy call on Hon. TAYALI this afternoon at the Ministry Headquarters.



Hon. TAYALI said when Air Congo begins direct flights into Lusaka, life will be made easy for most travelers between the two countries.





He said because of it vastness, the DRC is a special market for Zambian products, including beef which can be transported by air.



Hon. TAYALI emphasised that Zambia would like to participate in the DRC beef market, most of which the neighbouring country imports from Argentina.



And Ms. TSHISEKEDI expressed happiness that the two nations have the same vision about sharing economic ideas.





She said other than having Air Congo fly directly into Lusaka, she also told President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA about the construction of a One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Kasumbalesa border.





Ms. ISABELLA further expressed happiness that the DRC will have a direct fly into Lusaka.



Issued by:

Original Copy Signed

ERNEST CHANDA

PRINCIPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT.