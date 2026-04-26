DISADVANTAGES of NOT TEACHING LAMBA LANGUAGE in SCHOOLS IN LAMBALAND





Not teaching the Lamba language (Ichilamba) in schools within Lambaland (the Copperbelt, Mushindamo and Parts of Central regions) is argued to have severe consequences on cultural identity, educational performance, and local representation. Proponents for its inclusion claim that the current reliance on other languages, primarily Bemba, for instruction in Lamba-speaking areas leads to the following disadvantages:





1. Loss of Cultural Heritage and Identity

Marginalization of Local Culture: The exclusion of Lamba is seen as a cultural blow that undermines the Lamba people’s indigenous heritage.





Erosion of Tradition: Without formal education in their mother tongue, younger generations lose connection to their traditional folklore, proverbs, and customary practices, leading to a decline in Ubulamba (the essence of Lamba identity).





Cultural Disconnect: It creates a disconnect between the children and their elders, as they cannot fully express themselves in their native language, which is rich in local history and wisdom.





2. Negative Impact on Educational Quality

Confusion and Poor Understanding: Learners, especially in lower primary schools, face confusion when taught in a language that is not their mother tongue, as some phrases differ significantly in meaning between Lamba and Bemba.





Reduced Participation: Learners not familiar with the dominant language (Bemba) are less likely to participate actively in class, which can lead to low academic engagement.

Absenteeism: The lack of familiar language in the curriculum is linked to higher rates of absenteeism, as children may feel alienated from the learning process





3. Socio-Political Marginalization

Perception of Marginalization: Lamba leadership feels their language and culture are ignored, treating them as a “small tribe” despite their significance as the indigenous people of the Copperbelt.





Loss of Decision-Making Power: The lack of local language usage in local governance is thought to allow non-indigenous people to dominate leadership positions, weakening the Lamba voice in their own traditional land.

Lack of Local Representation: There are concerns that officials who do not speak Lamba fail to represent the interests of the local communities.





4. Social and Cultural Alienation

Feelings of Inferiority: Forced adoption of other languages creates a feeling of inferiority among the local community.

Loss of Indigenous Knowledge: Agricultural wisdom and local environmental knowledge, which are passed down through the Lamba language, risk being forgotten.





The Lamba-Lima advocates and other proponents argue that restoring Lamba as a medium of instruction is essential for preserving their cultural heritage and improving the educational outcome for children in the region.



The Lamba Kingdom