Disgraced Zimbabwean Prophet Walter Masocha Jailed for 14 Years in Scotland

Walter Masocha, a self-proclaimed prophet from Zimbabwe who once claimed to speak directly to God, has been sentenced to 14 years for sexually abusing vulnerable women in his church in Scotland. The High Court in Livingston found him guilty of rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault.

The sentence includes 10 years behind bars and four years under strict supervision after his release.

Masocha, who founded the Stirling-based Agape for All Nations Church and crowned himself “Archbishop,” used his religious power to target and exploit female followers. The court heard he preyed on women who trusted him as a spiritual leader, abusing their faith to justify his actions.

A jury convicted him of four charges, three involving a woman who saw him as a father figure, and one involving another church member who had sought spiritual guidance. The verdict came after just 30 minutes of deliberation.

Judge Susan Craig didn’t hold back. She described Masocha as an “opportunistic sexual predator” who twisted his victims’ deep spiritual beliefs for his own gratification. She called his actions “the grossest breach of trust” and said he claimed to be entitled to abuse women because he was “given them by God.” He even told them his “hands and lips were holy,” using this as a sick excuse to touch them inappropriately.

One of the most serious charges was attempted rape. Judge Craig said the only reason the act wasn’t completed was because Masocha physically couldn’t do it—not because he held back. She also pointed out the disturbing fact that the victim in that case was a child.

Two other women, one of them a teenager, testified in court to similar patterns of abuse. Although earlier convictions involving them were overturned on legal technicalities, their evidence helped paint a clear picture of how Masocha operated.

Throughout the trial, Masocha denied everything. He tried to shift the blame onto his victims and claimed there was a conspiracy against him. But the judge dismissed those claims outright, saying there was zero evidence to support them.

A pre-sentencing report revealed Masocha still refused to accept responsibility and showed no empathy for his victims. He even kept preaching while on remand—something the court found particularly disturbing given how he had used religion as a tool to abuse.

Judge Craig said that despite Masocha having no previous convictions and presenting himself as a respectable leader, it was all part of an elaborate deception. She ruled that his crimes were so serious, and the risk he still posed so high, that a long prison sentence followed by close supervision was the only option.

His sentence is backdated to July 2, 2025, when he was first remanded. After his release, he’ll be under tight restrictions, including offence-focused rehabilitation. Any involvement in church or religious activities will be closely monitored.

Masocha is now permanently banned from contacting his victims and will be on the sex offenders register for life. He has also been banned indefinitely from working with vulnerable people.

The case has rocked the faith community and highlighted how religious authority can be dangerously misused. Prosecutors said Masocha’s status as a spiritual leader allowed him to get away with abuse for years.

Masocha started his church in 2007 after moving from Zimbabwe to Scotland. It grew to over 2,000 members internationally, with many followers calling him “Dad” or “Daddy.” But behind the church robes and religious titles, prosecutors said, was a predator who believed he was untouchable.