DISMISSAL OF NKOMBO AS UPND CHAIR FOR ELECTIONS IS ILLEGAL – UPND MEMBER

UPND member Charles Longwe says the dismissal of Gary Nkombo as the party chairperson for elections by the National Management Committee (NMC) is unlawful because the committee’s mandate expired on February 14, 2026.

Longwe adds that the upcoming UPND convention slated for April 15, 2026, is illegal, as party members have not been given a 30-day public notice as stipulated in the UPND constitution.

On Friday, UPND acting Secretary General Gertrude Imenda disclosed that the ruling party would hold its general conference next month.

In a statement, Saturday, Longwe said the guidelines from the Registrar of Societies are explicit as public notices should have been issued to the membership.

“I would like to address a significant governance issue regarding the unlawful actions, referred to as ‘imingalato’ by certain individuals within the United Party for National Development (UPND) secretariat.

Firstly, following my earlier response to a widely circulated document from the so-called presidential media team on March 26, 2026, a retraction of that document was issued, and a new memo was introduced, which suggests that the internal memo was originally dated March 14, 2026.

The authenticity of this memo was confirmed by the party’s Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Getrude Imenda, in the March 27, 2026 edition No.2220 of the News Diggers newspaper, where she also affirmed that the intra-party election process leading up to the party convention on April 15, 2026, is in progress.

In light of statements made by the Deputy Secretary General, I must draw your attention to the relevant provisions in the UPND party constitution, specifically Articles 53, 87, 88, 89, 90, and 93,” Longwe stated.

“The proposed party General Assembly scheduled for April 15 requires a 30-day public notice to members prior to its convening. This context explains the backdated notice issued on March 26, purporting to have been made on March 14, 2026, which is fraud and hence illegal.

Furthermore, the DSG claims that intra-party processes are ongoing. Article 93 stipulates a 14-day notice period for such conferences at all levels. No such notices have been issued or published as required by law.

I anticipate that, given these disclosures, the secretariat and media team may issue further backdated notices in an attempt to rectify their oversight. However, I assure you that these irregularities will not go unchallenged. The guidelines from the Registrar of Societies are explicit; public notices should have been duly issued to the membership”.

Longwe urged UPND members not to endorse “illegal activities”.

“It has now come to the public light that personnel changes within the National Management Committee (NMC) regarding the Elections and Campaigns portfolio have occurred following the dismissal of Hon. G. Nkombo MP last February, with Hon. L. Mufalali MP appointed as his replacement. Members of the press, on March 18, 2026, I initiated legal proceedings against the UPND in the Lusaka High Court concerning the expiration of the mandate for all elected members of the NMC, which lapsed on February 14, 2026, rendering the committee functus officio.

It is important to mention here that the UPND has been evading service of the court process. Additionally, the appointment of the new Elections Chairperson is unlawful, as no individual within the party possesses legitimate authority to appoint or dismiss any party member from any position since February 14, 2026. Consequently, such appointments are void ab initio.

I urge UPND members not to endorse illegal activities or engage in futile endeavours. I reiterate what was said in our last statement, that our commitment to holding a General Assembly in 2026 remains steadfast. The UPND will conduct its conventions in 2026 lawfully,” said Longwe.

News Diggers