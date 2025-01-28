DISTINGUISHING AN INSURANCE SCHEME FROM A PUBLIC FUND: The Case Study of NHIMA Challenges



By Zanga Musakuzi – Pharmacist, Entrepreneur, Innovator and CEO of Medsearch Zambia



The fundamental difference between an insurance scheme and a public health fund lies in their scope and structure of benefits. An insurance scheme is designed to provide specific, limited coverage based on the contributions of its members. Conversely, a public health fund operates on a broader scale, aiming to provide universal health services without necessarily tying benefits to individual contributions.





THE CORE PROBLEM: UNLIMITED COVERAGE



DISTINGUISHING A SCHEME FROM A PUBLIC FUND



The fundamental difference between an insurance scheme and a public health fund lies in the scope and structure of benefits. An insurance scheme is designed to provide specific, limited coverage based on the contributions of its members. In contrast, a public health fund operates on a broader scale, providing universal health services without necessarily tying benefits to contributions.





NHIMA, as it stands, risks blurring this line. By offering unlimited benefits, it is moving closer to functioning as a public health fund, which requires substantial and consistent government funding—a luxury not readily available in Zambia’s current economic climate.





RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY



To ensure NHIMA remains a viable insurance scheme, strategic measures must be implemented:



1. SET ANNUAL OR MONTHLY COVERAGE LIMITS:

– Establish a ceiling on how much a member can claim in a given period, whether monthly or annually. This will help control expenditure and ensure equitable access to resources.





2. DEFINE COVERED SERVICES:

– Specify the types of services covered under NHIMA. For instance, high-cost treatments or elective procedures could be excluded or subjected to co-payments.



3. INTRODUCE TIERED BENEFITS:

– Differentiate benefits based on contribution levels. Members contributing more could have access to higher coverage limits, while basic coverage can be maintained for lower-tier contributors.





4. SPECIAL PROVISIONS FOR VULNERABLE POPULATIONS:

– Provide defined benefits for non-contributors, such as the elderly, under a separate funding mechanism. This ensures that the most vulnerable populations are not excluded while maintaining the financial integrity of the scheme.



5. ENHANCE REVENUE STREAMS:

– Broaden the contributor base by incentivizing informal sector participation and exploring alternative funding sources, such as earmarked taxes or donor funding.





6. STRENGTHEN GOVERNANCE AND MONITORING:

– Implement robust systems to monitor claim patterns, detect fraud, and ensure efficient resource allocation.



NHIMA’s vision of universal healthcare is commendable and aligns with Zambia’s aspirations for achieving equitable health access. However, its current financial struggles underscore the need for reform. By redefining its structure to incorporate limitations and focusing on its role as an insurance scheme, NHIMA can regain its footing and continue to serve the Zambian population effectively. Without these changes, the risk of overburdening the system remains high, ultimately jeopardizing the scheme’s future.





The time to act is now. Policymakers, stakeholders, and the public must come together to support reforms that will ensure NHIMA’s sustainability and success in the long term.