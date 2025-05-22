Disturbing Photos Of Cassie’s Alleged Injuries Made Public Amid Diddy Trial

Last week, Cassie took the stand to recall the years of abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy.

Diddy’s trial finally began last week, and so far, the court has already heard several testimonies about his alleged abuse. His ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand, for example, accusing him of sexual assault, physical violence, emotional abuse, and more. She sued him in November of 2023 and they settled within a day.

Recently, according to TMZ, more photos of the injuries she allegedly sustained at the hands of the Bad Boy founder were entered into evidence. They show the songstress with multiple bruises on her back, shoulder, and thigh.

These aren’t the first injury photos that have been released to the public recently, however. Earlier this week, photos of a large gash across one of Cassie’s eyebrows was also released, showing some blood and swelling. Another photo of her wearing a hoodie and sunglasses with a swollen and busted lip was also entered into the official record.