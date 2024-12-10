DJ Akademiks Hops On Stream Playing Jay-Z Music After Mogul Accused Of Rape

DJ Akademiks began a livestream session playing Jay-Z music immediately after news went public of the mogul accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit. Social media shared a clip of Akademiks playing Jay-Z’s “Dead President” as he began his stream. Before the lawsuit, Akademiks planned to address the mogul after Roc Nation artist Rapsody dissed him in a new freestyle. Big Ak shared plans to respond to Rapsody by addressing her boss, Jay-Z, in a live stream over the weekend.

Seizing the opportunity, DJ Akademiks’s Livestream reached over 255,000 viewers in the first hour as he reviewed the lawsuit. Jay-Z is named alongside Diddy in a re-filed lawsuit by an anonymous plaintiff. The woman accuses the moguls of sexually assaulting her in 2000 at an MTV VMA After-Party. The plaintiff accuses the moguls of drugging her, restraining her, and raping her while others looked on.

Jay-Z released an official statement immediately in response to the claims. Claiming “blackmail,” It reads: “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a “lawyer” named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!”

Mentioning his wife, Beyonce, and family, Jay-Z added: “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit. My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is.”