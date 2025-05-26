DJ Khaled Reveals He Is Back In ‘Album Mode’

DJ Khaled has announced that he is back in album mode with some help from fitness influencer Ashton Hall.

In a video posted on social media by Khaled, the heavyset producer can be seen sprinting topless on a beach alongside Hall.

He simply captioned the clip “album mode” and confirmed that his delayed project was still titled Aalam of God though he did not reveal any fresh details such as release date or features.

Khaled’s fourteenth solo album was expected to be dropping earlier this year when he released a big announcement video with Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.

— Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 22, 2025

As part of the announcement, Khaled wrote: “This not my last album this my black album,” he wrote, in reference to JAY-Z‘s classic LP The Black Album.

Khaled continued: “FYI… DRAKE’S BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH [2] DRAKES ! … NEW ALBUM 2025 AALAM OF GOD!

He also indicated that a possible collaboration with Rihanna was in the offering: “send that record over to @badgalriri .. u know…I JUST WANNA BREATHE – THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES – yo RIH everyTING locked in.”

However, things then appeared to take a left turn as Drake proceeded to publicly distance himself from the project and his longtime collaborator, though the reasons why remain unclear.

Drizzy hit up the comments section and wrote: “Must be @drakebell,” referencing the child star turned rocker.

Shortly afterwards, Khaled deleted the album announcement entirely, leading fans to speculate about the status of the album and the nature of the DJ’s relationship with Drake.

Things then got even stranger as Khaled was trolled with a ghoulish stunt.

According to TMZ, two people delivered a black coffin to the producer and DJ’s Florida residence. On it was an upside down cross, along with the phrases “RIP Drake” and “RIP OVO.” It is not known who sent the coffin.

Khaled also followed the 6 God’s advice and did actually link up with Drake Bell on a song called “MIA” which sees the producer deliver some of his trademark ad-libs.

Khaled and Drake have previously collaborated on a number of hits such as “I’m On One”, “Popstar” and “Staying Alive” among others.