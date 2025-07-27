DJ Sumbody murder tied to deadly underworld drug dispute



The 2022 assassination of popular music producer and Ayepyep Lifestyle co-founder DJ Sumbody has been linked to a violent underworld feud involving a missing multimillion-rand drug consignment, according to a Sunday World investigation.





DJ Sumbody, along with his bodyguards Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, was gunned down in a hail of AK-47 fire in Woodmead, Johannesburg, shortly after a performance at News Cafe. Until now, the motive behind the brutal killing remained unclear.





Emerging reports suggest the hit was triggered by the disappearance of a major drug consignment that allegedly went missing from police custody in KwaZulu-Natal. The drugs later resurfaced in Johannesburg’s club scene, sold at cut-rate prices, a move that infuriated its original owners, an alleged criminal syndicate known as “The Big Five.”





Four suspects, including businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, aged between 45 and 60, were arrested this week in connection with the murder.





Though DJ Sumbody had a clean public image, sources say he was unknowingly drawn into the dispute. Industry insiders claim he was approached by individuals linked to the consignment to arrange a meeting with a Cape Town businessman, while opening a new branch of his Ayepyep nightclub in the city.





“It’s not clear if he knew the meeting was drug-related, but his involvement, even if indirect, made him a target,” one associate told Sunday World.





The Cape Town businessman, reportedly known to law enforcement, is believed to have tipped off “The Big Five” in an attempt to clear his name resulting in DJ Sumbody being placed on a hit list for “knowing too much.”



Investigators say the case remains open, with fears that more arrests could follow. The killing has exposed a murky overlap between South Africa’s entertainment industry, organised crime, and allegations of police corruption.