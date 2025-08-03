DJ Sumbody’s Family Slams Reports Linking Him to Drug Crossfire (Image Credit: Instagram @djsumbodysa)

DJ Sumbody’s Family Slams Reports Linking Him to Drug Crossfire

The family of late South African music producer and entrepreneur DJ Sumbody has come out strongly against recent media reports claiming he was killed in a crossfire related to a missing drug cargo.

In a joint statement issued, the Sefoka family and the Be A Sumbody Foundation condemned the claims and labelling it as “false, irresponsible, and defamatory.”

“A Malicious Fabrication” – Be A Sumbody Foundation Responds

According to the media statement, the Foundation and family believe the report was not only unfounded but a direct attack on DJ Sumbody’s reputation.

“The article is a malicious fabrication that seeks to tarnish the legacy of the late Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka.

The narrative peddled by Sunday World is not only baseless and defamatory but also displays a blatant disregard for journalistic ethics and the dignity of a man who dedicated his life to uplifting communities through music and empowerment.”

The family distanced themselves and DJ Sumbody from any involvement in illicit activity, describing the claims as part of a “calculated smear campaign.”

“DJ Sumbody Was a Visionary Leader”

The Be A Sumbody Foundation emphasized the late DJ’s contributions to South Africa’s entertainment and business landscape, describing him as more than just an entertainer.

“DJ Sumbody was a visionary leader who used his platform to uplift others, create economic opportunities, and inspire positive change,” they said.

The statement reiterated that his legacy continues through the foundation’s work in entrepreneurship, education, and community development.

Call for Media Accountability

In closing, the family and foundation called on journalists to uphold truth and ethics.

“We call on members of the media to uphold the basic principles of truth, fairness, and accountability.

We urge the public to reject this false and harmful narrative and to stand with us in honouring the life of a man who gave so much to so many.”

DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa Sefoka, was gunned down in November 2022. His murder remains unsolved.