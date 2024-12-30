Djokovic Rejects Retirement Talks, Targets 11th Australian Open Title

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has revealed his plans to continue playing for years to come as he prepares to challenge the new generation led by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

He endured a disappointing season last year by his standards, failing to win a Grand Slam and securing just one title — an Olympic gold in Paris.

Djokovic also dropped to world number seven, he has expressed his determination to climb back up the rankings.

He said : “I’m looking for a good start to the season, and I’m aiming for more consistency across all tournaments,” he said, ahead of his appearance at the Brisbane International this week.

“I plan to play more tournaments this year than I did last season, so I hope my level improves. Hopefully, I’ll win more titles and regain the ranking I deserve.”

The 2025 season is starting without any of the other “Big Four” — following the retirements of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray this year, and Roger Federer in 2022 — Djokovic remains focused on his ambitions.

The 38-year-old dismissed talks of retirement as he targets his 11th Australian Open, which would bring his Grand Slam tally to a record 25.

Djokovic said: “The way I feel today, I believe I can continue playing at a high level for years to come,” he said. “But how long I’ll stay motivated is unpredictable. I still love this sport and competing.”

He will begin his Australian Open campaign against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata, marking his first official tournament since losing to Sinner in the 2024 Shanghai Masters final.

Djokovic will also compete in doubles alongside Nick Kyrgios.

The Serbian has enjoyed a successful career, winning 99 singles titles, including a record 72 Big Titles: 24 majors, a record 40 Masters, a record seven year-end championships, and an Olympic gold medal.