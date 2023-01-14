DO NOT DISCARD THE ‘JUNKIES’, FIND SOMETHING FOR THEM TO DO – Chrispin Chiinda

….as he counsels Government on how to empower Cooperatives

Lusaka, Saturday, January 14, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Socialist Party (SP) Member of the National Committee Chrispin Chiinda has attributed the rapid increase in delinquent youths known as Junkies to high unemployment.

Speaking when he featured on the People’s Debate Programme on Pan African Radio yesterday, Mr Chiinda said most of the Youths who have now turned into junkies engage in illicit activities because they do not have anything to do.

In light of this, Chiinda has been periodicallly organising Draughts and Football Tournaments in Munali Constituency to keep the Youths away from bad vices.

He has however stated that a lasting solution needs to be found in which the Junkies will completely turn away from bad vices and become responsible citizens.

Mr Chiinda, alias Chris Mall, said the Junkies need to be attracted to a business environment where they are getting something.

“Create a business environment for the youths who were found in markets so that they start cleaning the markets and provide security….buta because they have nothing to do, they have become junkies and Crime rate has Increased in communities. Most of these are not educated they are suffering do not have much

“We do not need to neglect such people, we need to ensure that they find something to do. I have visited these guys, they have told me that they also want to learn,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chiinda has urged Government to revisit the criteria and manner in which to empower people in Cooperatives.

Mr Chiinda is of the view that people with similar skills must be grouped together and given the money to increase production.

He said this will prevent a situation where people are forming cooperatives for the sake of doing so.

“If they are plumbers , they need to service a particular sector so that you give them business… if it is capenters for instance , you put them in the category of capenters and give them contract to supply desks to schools,” he said.