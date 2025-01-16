“DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?” FEMALE SOLDIER PUMPS UP TRAFFIC OFFICER IN DRAMATIC LUSAKA SHOWDOWN





Lusaka’s streets turned into a dramatic battleground yesterday when a young female soldier, in full combat gear, faced off with a traffic officer in what can only be described as a Zambian-style showdown. It all started innocently enough— a traffic officer stopped her vehicle, politely asking her to park and make way for the presidential motorcade. Little did he know, the situation was about to escalate into a kwacha fight for survival against the dollar.





Eyewitnesses say the soldier stepped out of her car like she was about to command an entire brigade. The officer, perhaps underestimating the situation, repeated his request. That’s when things took a turn. “Do you know who I am?” she snapped, glaring at him like she was the boss of Lusaka. The officer, confused and unprepared, found himself caught in her crossfire. “It was like watching police in katete when they were handled by villagers!” one witness quipped, laughing as the scene unfolded.





As the officer tried to regain control, she unleashed a slap that could have sent a Power Tools Logistics bus into reverse. The sound of the slap echoed through the street, and people couldn’t stop laughing. “By the time she was done, the officer’s uniform looked like it had survived an accident ” said a bystander, barely able to hold back tears of laughter. “She didn’t just slap him, she rewrote his life in one go!”





Police enforcement arrived to arrest her



Once in police cells, the real Zambian drama unfolded. Military personnel aren’t allowed to sleep in combat gear, so her relatives rushed to the station with civilian clothes. “It was a dapp rush hour, but no one was allowed to see her out of uniform!” laughed another police officer. The soldier made sure everyone knew she was not just any ordinary citizen—she was a force to be reckoned with.





As the dust settled, the officer was left nursing his minor injuries and bruised ego.



KUMWESU JAN 16, 2025